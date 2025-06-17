Pari Bhishnoi from Rajasthan’s Ajmer was determined to become an IAS officer very early on. She was only in class 12th when she decided to make her career in the government sector. With hard work and perseverance she cleared the UPSC exam.

Pari Bhishnoi from Rajasthan’s Ajmer was determined to become an IAS officer very early on. She was only in class 12th when she decided to make her career in the government sector. The journey was not easy, but her hard work and perseverance paved the way for her to clear the UPSC exam. Her dedication towards her dream was so much that just to maintain her focus she lived like a monk.

IAS Pari Bishnoi’s early life

Pari Bishnoi was born on January 26, 1996, and brought up in Kakra village in Rajashtan’s Bikaner district. She comes from a well-educated and reputed family as her mother Sushila Bishnoi is a police officer at GRP and father Maniram Bishnoi is an advocate. She studied in Ajmer’s St Mary Convent School and came to Delhi for higher studies. While completing her graduation from University of Delhi she started preparing for the government exam, UPSC. She also did postgraduation in Political Science from Ajmer’s MDS University. Later, she also cleared NET-JRF exam.

She gave three UPSC attempts and during this time she cleared NET JRF Exam but she wanted to make a career in civil services and so she put her heart and soul into preparing for UPSC exam. Finally in her third attempt in 2019 she succeeded in securing AIR 30 and became an IAS officer and was posted in Sikkim cadre. She married Bhavy Bishnoi, son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, one of the most famous political leaders of the state and the youngest MLA from Adampur in Haryana. After marrying him, Pari got a posting in Haryana.

Her mother said in an interview that Pari Bishnoi worked so hard for cracking UPSC exam that she left social media and did not even use her phone at all and like this she lived the life of a monk, in other words, she left all leisure and items that could distract her in her path of becoming an IAS officer.