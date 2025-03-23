Her journey from a small village to a top-ranking IAS officer continues to inspire young aspirants across India.

Pari Bishnoi, an IAS officer from Kakra village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, has become an inspiration for many. She cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2019 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 30. It was her third attempt, and before passing the exam, she lived a disciplined life, similar to that of a monk.

Pari’s academic journey has been remarkable. She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s Convent School in Ajmer. She then moved to Delhi for higher studies, graduating from Indraprastha College for Women at the University of Delhi. Later, she earned a master’s degree in political science from MDS University, Ajmer. Before joining the civil services, she also cleared the UGC NET exam, according to reports.

Her biggest inspiration has been her mother, who serves in the Rajasthan Police. Seeing her mother work hard and bring change at the grassroots level motivated Pari to join the civil services. Her mother was one of the first female officers to serve as SHO in several police stations.

She is married to Bhavya Bishnoi, a political leader from Haryana and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Apart from her administrative work, Pari is active on Instagram and YouTube, where she discusses important topics. Her journey from a small village to a top-ranking IAS officer continues to inspire young aspirants across India.