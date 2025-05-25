At the age of 6, she designed her first website, a simple one-page platform displaying the pictures of her family.

Millions of aspiring entrepreneurs in the country draw inspiration from Sreelakshmi Suresh, whose story resonates with passion and determination. Born on 5 February 1998, Suresh has achieved remarkable feats at a very young age, serving as a powerful role model for those pursuing their dreams and striving for success. Let’s delve into her inspiring journey.

Born into a middle-class family, Sreelakshmi Suresh's passion for technology began to show in her early years. She began working on computers when she was just three years old, marking the beginning of her path to entrepreneurship. She started down the path of web design because she was fascinated by the digital world.

She created her first website, a straightforward one-page platform with her family's photos on it, when she was six years old. Suresh's creation of a webpage for her school was another noteworthy accomplishment at an early age.

Sreelakshmi Suresh founded her online design firm, eDesign, at the age of eleven. The company provides SEO, design, and other services linked to web design. In addition, Suresh has drawn in customers from all around the world, including multinational corporations like Microsoft, Nokia, and Coca-Cola.

Suresh aims to make it reach the top position in a couple of years. In an interview with SiliconIndia, she shared, "I have already started a web designing firm, Edesign Technologies, in the year 2008, and my dream is to make it the number one IT company. So I will be heading one of the top IT companies after a couple of years."

Sreelakshmi has won many national and international awards for her exceptional web design work. The National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, given by Sonia Gandhi and presented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, is among her most noteworthy honours. The Golden Web Award (USA) and the Sixty Plus Education Award (Canada) are also on her impressive list of awards. Sreelakshmi Suresh's estimated net worth is $6 million (around Rs 51 crore), as per media reports. She is often known as one of the world's youngest CEOs and web designers.