“Where there’s a will, there’s a way”, they say. If you have the passion to chase your dreams, success will follow. There are tonnes of success stories that stand as a testament to hard work, passion and perseverance.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way”, they say. If you have the passion to chase your dreams, success will follow. There are tonnes of success stories that stand as a testament to hard work, passion and perseverance. One such notable personality is IAS officer Ananya Singh, often hailed as "beauty with brain", who cracked UPSC civil service exam at just the age of 22.

Ananya Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, had demonstrated a proclivity for books since childhood. She cracked UPSC CSE -- deemed one of the toughestb exams -- on her first attempt in 2023. Let's get to unlocking her journey further.

Who is Ananya Singh?

One of the youngest IAS officers in India, Ananya Singh pursued her schooling at St. Mary's Convent School. She had scored an impressive 96 per cent in her Class 10th exams and 98.25 per cent in Class 12th board exams. Ananya had a clear goal in her mind. She was a promising student who used to follow a strict study schedule involving eight hours of study.

After completing her intermediate, Ananya pursued a bachelor's degree in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. During this time, she had begun preparing for UPSC exam, diligently dedicating three years to it.

Interestingly, Ananya did not enroll in any coaching centres. Rather, she relied on self-study, sticking to a regular study schedule. Her hard work bore fruits in 2019 as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 51 in UPSC CSE exam.

Ananya Singh is currently posted in West Bengal.