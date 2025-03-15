Neha was born in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, and brought up in Chhattisgarh. She began her schooling in Jaipur and later studied at schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) Korba and DPS Bilaspur. For higher studies, she joined the DB Girls College in Raipur.

Students often take drastic measures in achieving their dream to clear highly-competitive exams in India. One such story is of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Neha Byadwal. Neha had been struggling to clear the UPSC CSE (United Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination) -- held to select officers in IAS, IPS (Indian Police Service), and allied services. That's when she decided to make a huge change in her life to be able to dedicate herself completely to her studies. Neha stayed away from her mobile phone for a span of three years as she felt it had been coming in her way and distracting her.

Neha was born in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, and brought up in Chhattisgarh. She began her schooling in Jaipur and later studied at schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) Korba and DPS Bilaspur. For higher studies, she joined the DB Girls College in Raipur and went on to become the university topper. In her graduation. she studied subjects such as history, economics, and geography.

Neha decided to pursue a career in civil service as she was inspired by her father, Shravan Kumar, who was a senior Income Tax officer. However, she was unable to crack the UPSC CSE exam in the first three attempts.

But Neha remained determined and cleared the CSE exam in her fourth attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 569 and an overall score of 960. She achieved this feat at the age of just 24.

In interviews, Neha has shared several tips and insights for UPSC aspirants. She urges candidates to work hard, always stay confident, and keep trying. She suggests setting small targets for each day to maintain motivation to constantly do better.