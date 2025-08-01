Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet woman, not IIT, NIT, IIT, BIT, left Infosys, later hired by Amazon, she's from...

Arnabi Mitra from West Bengal has worked hard and shown great commitment towards building her career. Without taking up IIT, BIT, NIT, or any other prestigious institute, she was hired first in Infosys and then by Amazon.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Meet woman, not IIT, NIT, IIT, BIT, left Infosys, later hired by Amazon, she's from...
Arnabi Mitra is working at Amazon for three years after leaving job at Infosys.

Even before completing their class 12th, many students get into the race of getting into the top technology colleges and institutes like IITs, NIT and more. These students start very early preparing for the entrance exams, like JEE and others. Some even aspire to get admission into IIMs and prepare for CAT, MBA. Students burden themselves to study for horus to get into these prestigious colleges in a belief that this will ensure a lucrative career in Google, Microsoft, or Amazon. However, only this does not ensure entry into some of the biggest tech companies in the world. The right strategy, mindset and hard work is the key to success. Arnabi Mitra has proved that without IIT and other prestigious institutions one can make it to the top companies with strong commitment.

Who is Arnabi Mitra?

Arnabi Mitra comes from West Bengal, who studied from St. Margaret's School up to Class 10 and from classes 11 and 12 Bethune School. After schooling, she did not take up IIT, NIT, BIT, IIIT, but pursued her B.Tech from the Government College of Engineering and Leather Technology (GCELT) in West Bengal. After her graduation she worked at Infosys for almost two years, as a System Engineer Specialist, Digital Specialist Engineer in Bhubaneswar, and later as a Power Programmer. Arnabi realised this she wanted to do something more and bigger, so she worked on her skills and worked hard for at least 5-6 months to get into Amazon.

After working for months and showing a consistent commitment towards her goal, Arnabi cracked the interview at Amazon. It's been three years since she started working at Amazon as a Software Development Engineer (SDE). The salary of this role is somewhere between 15.6 lakh to 31.1 lakh per annum at big tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

"I am a SDE at Amazon . To brief me, I must say I have a good hold on data structure and Algorithm, I love coding and have an interest in theoretical computer science. I have a youtube channel where I teach and guide people to prepare for coding exams and interviews," reads her LinkedIn bio.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
