Nothing is impossible with strong determination and grit, those who use time to achieve their success are not stopped by its excuses. Nisa Unnirajan’s inspiring UPSC success story is an example of how hard work and determination does not allow time, disability or any other problem to hinder your path. Unnirajan cracked UPSC exam in 2024 while she was 40-year-old and secured AIR-1000. Her journey was filled with difficulties and many hurdles which she beat with her focus on the exam.

Nisa Unnirajan’s story of determination

Nisa started preparing for her UPSC exam from the age of 35 which is understood as an over age for cracking the central competitive exam and usually at this age, those who cracked start working for their central government jobs. However, Nisa Unnirajan defied time and age to secure the job with a good AIR. While Nisa was preparing for her exam, she was also taking care of her two daughters, 11-year-old Nandna and 7-year-old Thaanvi.

Even while being a mother of two little daughters, she done the impossible with the support of her husband Arun and her aged parents who are retired police officers. During her struggle to crack the UPSC exam she had to face many failures, but she never quit and moved on with her preparations. Being a mother of two, facing a physical disability of 40% hearing impaired, and with household responsibilities, it took a lot for Nisa to reach this level. But she did not quit and even learnt from all her failures which are responsible for making her success a reality.

How Nisa cracked UPSC

Nisa took private coaching to prepare for the civil service exam from a center in Thiruvananthapuram. Her inspiration came from Kottayam's Deputy Collector, Ranjit, who is hearing-impaired. As he faced similar difficulties and secured a successful job, it made Nisa more determined to achieve success. Her strategy was to build herself motivationally strong.