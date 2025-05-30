This is the incredible story of IAS officer Pushplata Yadav, mother of a two-year-old, who succeeded in cracking the UPSC CSE exam with the unwavering support of her family.

It's a dream for countless people across India to crack the extremely competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But not all of them come from the same background. In fact, many are faced with tremendous challenges throughout their journey. And yet, they remain utterly determined to snatch success despite the obstacles facing them. One such example is of Pushplata Yadav, mother of a two-year-old, who succeeded in cracking the UPSC CSE exam with the unwavering support of her family. This is her story.

Small village roots

Pushplata is originally from Khusbura, a small village in Rewari district of Haryana. She completed her school education from her village, going on to purse a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and then a Master of Business Administration (MBA). After completing her postgrad, Pushplata took up a job at a private company. But after her work hours, she would study to prepare for government job exams. Following two years of hard work, her efforts paid off as she secured a job as an assistant manager at the State Bank of Hyderabad (which has since been merged with the State Bank of India).

Big dreams

Pushplata dreamed big. Four years into her marriage, she began preparing for the UPSC CSE. In 2015, she left her bank job to fully dedicate her time to UPSC prep. As the mother of a two-year-old son, her journey sure wasn't easy. But the support of her husband and in-laws helped her a lot. On a typical day, Pushplata would wake up as early as four in the morning, study for an hour, and then attend to her child's needs. After sending her son to school, Pushplata would get back to her studies.

AIR in Top 100

Even though success evaded her on her first two attempts, Pushplata did not give up. In 2017, she cleared all stages of the UPSC exam, securing an impressive all-India rank (AIR) of 80.