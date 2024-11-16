In 2019, Sarjana achieved her dream by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 126 in her third attempt at the UPSC CSE.

Every year, countless aspirants set their sights on cracking one of the world's toughest recruitment exams, the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Among these determined individuals is Sarjana Yadav, whose inspiring journey stands out.

Hailing from Delhi, Sarjana completed her engineering degree at Delhi Technological University (DTU). After graduation, she began working as a research officer at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Despite her demanding full-time job, Sarjana was resolute in her goal to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Remarkably, she pursued her UPSC preparation without enrolling in any coaching institute, relying entirely on self-study.

In 2019, Sarjana achieved her dream by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 126 in her third attempt at the UPSC CSE. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized that coaching is a personal choice. "If you have the right study materials and a solid strategy, success through self-study is absolutely possible," she shared in an interview.

Sarjana’s journey wasn’t without sacrifices. In 2018, she decided to fully commit to her preparation and left her job to focus solely on the UPSC exam. Her story is a testament to determination, self-discipline, and the power of self-reliance in achieving ambitious goals.