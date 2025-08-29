Meet woman, law graduate, daughter of Army man, who cleared UPSC exam without any coaching , secured AIR... in second attempt, she is from...

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025
EDUCATION
Meet woman, a 'fauji daughter', who achieved her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer. What are her education qualifications?
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Meet IAS Kashish Bakshi, a 'fauji daughter', and a lawyer, who achieved her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer.
Kashish Bakshi hails from Ambala, Haryana. She is a daughter of Major General Praveen Bakshi. Kashish has lived in multiple cities across India due to his father posting in those cities. She has studied more than 10 schools in seven different schools, along with Army Public Schools. She has been a bright student and scored 10 CGPA in Class X and 95% marks in Class XII. She did her Class X to Class XII from (Delhi Public School) DPS Bhopal. Kashish is an all rounder as she has excelled in various fields, reaching the finals in national and international mooting and debating competitions. While her father side brings military background, her mother side family are of lawyers and judiciary. Taking inspiration, she pursued law degree from NLIU Bhopal in 2021. During her graduation, she started preparing for UPSC examinations.
IAS Kashish Bakshi committed herself to UPSC preparation. She started studying day and night to achieve her childhood dream to become an IAS officer which was fostered by her mother’s family of lawyers, judicial officers and civil servants and father’s family of army officers. Finally her struggle paid off and she secured All India Rank of 54 in the UPSC civil services 2023, without any coaching in her second attempt.
In an interview, she revealed that her optional was Philosophy, and used to study 8-10 hours in the morning and more when exams were near. She revealed that she did self study and used to do PYQs, NCERT books and other UPSC standard books. She also motivated students to have plan B, and remain positive throughout your UPSC journey.