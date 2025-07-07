Meet woman, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cleared ICAI CA 2025 exam at 24, secured AIR...

CA Prema Jayakumar held the same attributes which helped her top one of the toughest exams in the country with a brilliant score. Jayakumar topped the ICAI CA 2025 exam at the age of 24. Know her inspirational journey.

To crack some of the most competitive exams one does not need a brilliant mind always but hard work, willpower and passion. CA Prema Jayakumar held the same attributes which helped her top one of the toughest exams in the country with a brilliant score. She was not born ready, nor possessed a gifted mind but achieved success due to her own will. Jayakumar topped the ICAI CA 2025 exam at the age of 24. She scored 607 out of 800, that is she attained 75.88% with a top rank.

How Prema Jayakumar achieved the impossible

Prema Jayakumar gave an outstanding performance as she topped the difficult exam in the first attempt. Not only she, but her brother Dhanraj also cracked the exam in the first attempt. Prema’s father Jayakumar Perumal is a rickshaw driver from Mumbai’s Malad area who was determined to make his children excellent in studies and achieve the best of their career, something he lacked in. Perumal was not educated and so he knew the importance of education and a good career.

Prema completed her bachelor’s from Khandwala College after which she pursued MCom degree from Mumbai University. She prepared for CA during her college days. In 2008, she successfully cleared both the CPT, an entry level exam for CA, and IPCE exam.

Jayakumar faced massive difficulties preparing for CA. Living in a 300 square feet chawl, it was not easy for Prema to focus on her studies. But despite limited resources and a lack of comfort in life, she did the impossible and achieved something the more advantageous category of people could not. She attributes this success to her parents and teachers with the support of whom she could achieve such massive success in the face of adversity.

Perumal and his wife spent everything they owned on education and building the careers of their children. With a monthly income of just Rs 15000, he not only supported his family but also arranged finances for his children. He sold his ancestral farm in Tamil Nadu’s Vallupuram area to arrange for the finances.