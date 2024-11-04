She got married in 2015 but kept up her good work managing the household and pursuing her dreams. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2016.

Many people already in government service prepare for the UPSC civil services exam, which is considered one of the toughest exams in India. One such person is IPS Tanu Shree, who began her career as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. She even cracked an examination for the Income Tax Department but did not join.

Daughter of a retired DIG from CRPF, IPS Tanu decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. She got married in 2015 but kept up her good work managing the household and pursuing her dreams. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2016 and became an IPS officer in 2017.

She is a 2017-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre. IPS Tanu has worked as SSP Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently posted as SP SIA Kashmir. Born on April 24 1987, IPS Tanu Shree started her education in the Motihari area of Bihar. She completed her 12th from Bokaro's DAV Public School.

She pursued her Class 12 from DAV Public School in Bokaro. She reportedly holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History Honours from Miranda House College. Later, she went to Delhi for preparations of competitive exam. Her older sister, Manu Shree, a CRPF commandant, was a major source of inspiration and support for her along her journey. Now a civil servant, IPS Tanu is also quite active on social media. She has 150K followers on Instagram where she shares updates from her personal and professional life.

