She also worked with an NGO helping underprivileged children before deciding to take on the UPSC challenge

Cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many but a reality for only a few. Known as one of the toughest exams in India, it demands intelligence, mental strength, and years of dedication. One such inspiring success story is that of Aashna Chaudhary, who overcame failures and self-doubt to become an IPS officer.

Aashna hails from Pilkhuwa, a small town in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. She excelled in academics, scoring 96.5% in her 12th-grade exams. She later pursued a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, followed by a master’s degree in International Relations from South Asian University. She also worked with an NGO helping underprivileged children before deciding to take on the UPSC challenge.

Her UPSC journey began in 2019, inspired by her family. However, she faced setbacks, failing in her first two attempts. Instead of giving up, she analysed her mistakes, changed her strategy, and practiced with mock tests. Her determination paid off in 2022, when she cleared the exam in her third attempt, securing an all-India rank of 116.

Despite qualifying for IAS, Aashna chose IPS as her preference, determined to serve in the police force. Remarkably, she achieved success without coaching, relying on self-study and strategic preparation.

Her story proves that hard work, patience, and determination can turn dreams into reality.