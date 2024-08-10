Meet woman, India's first female IFS officer, took on a male-dominated system, she is...

She was the first woman to clear the Indian Civil Services examination and the first to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1949

Chonira Belliappa Muthamma, born on 24 January 1924 in Virajpet, Coorg, has her name written in Indian history. She was the first woman to clear the Indian Civil Services examination and the first to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1949. Her journey was not easy; during her interview, the board discouraged her from joining the IFS, deeming it "not suitable for women." However, Muthamma stood firm and became the first female IFS officer.

Muthamma’s challenges didn’t stop there. She was required to sign an undertaking that she would resign if she got married. She also faced gender biases, especially during her initial posting at the Indian Embassy in Paris. Despite these obstacles, she served in various significant roles.

In 1970, Muthamma became India’s Ambassador to Hungary, marking another first for Indian women in the diplomatic service. She later served as Ambassador to Ghana and The Hague in the Netherlands.

Muthamma is also remembered for her fight against gender discrimination. In 1979, after being overlooked for a promotion to the highest level of Secretary to the Government of India, she filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The case, headed by Justice VR Krishna Iyer, highlighted the need to remove gender discrimination in the service sector. Muthamma eventually received her deserved promotion, but her case remains a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality in India.

Chonira Belliappa Muthamma passed away on 14 October 2009, but her legacy as a pioneer for women’s rights and gender equality continues to inspire.