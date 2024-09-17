Education

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

The hardest exams in India include UPSC, for IIT and CAT for IIM. And there is one exceptionally talented person who has cracked all three of them and now works as an IAS officer. We are talking about IAS officer Divya Mittal from Rewari, Haryana. She completed her engineering degree from the renowned IIT Delhi. Later, she pursued MBA from IIM Bangalore. Thereafter, she got a high-paying job in London. However, she left it to achieve her UPSC dreams and shifted to India along with her husband Gagandeep Singh. She then cracked UPSC in the first attempt without coaching and became an IPS. Thereafter, in her second attempt, she got 68th rank in 2012 UPSC CSE and finally became an IAS officer. Earlier posted as the District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Divya currently is DM of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Her husband, Gagandeep Singh, also cracked UPSC and is serving as IAS in Kanpur. While advising UPSC aspirants, Divya underscored the importance of focus and determination in achieving academic goals. She asked youth to check their phone usage and app habits regularly, as distractions can be harmful.

