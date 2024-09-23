Twitter
Education

Meet woman, IIT graduate, who left bank job to become state topper in UPSC, now working as...



Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Meet woman, IIT graduate, who left bank job to become state topper in UPSC, now working as...
Ananya Das's journey to becoming an IAS officer is one of dedication and perseverance, demonstrating what it takes to succeed in one of India's most challenging exams, the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Thousands of aspirants attempt this exam each year with the dream of becoming officers like IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. Among them are a few who manage to clear it on their first try, and Ananya is one such inspiring example.

Born on May 15, 1992, in Odisha, Ananya grew up in a family with a strong work ethic. Her father, a former Bank of India employee, played a pivotal role in her disciplined upbringing. From a young age, she excelled academically, completing her BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, followed by an MSc in Economics from BITS Pilani.

Ananya initially worked as a software engineer for a multinational company and briefly interned at the Reserve Bank of India in Jaipur. Despite a promising career in the corporate world, she made a bold decision to switch paths and pursue her dream of becoming a civil servant.

Determined to crack the UPSC, Ananya left her job and fully dedicated herself to the exam preparation. Her hard work paid off when she cleared the 2015 UPSC CSE on her first attempt, securing an impressive AIR 16. This achievement also made her the state topper from Odisha. She joined the Gujarat cadre and served in various significant roles, including commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Recently, Ananya Das was transferred to Bargarh, where she now serves as the joint secretary in the department of handlooms, textiles, and handicrafts. Her personal life has also drawn media attention, especially after her recent marriage to fellow IAS officer Chanchal Ran. She had previously been married to IAS officer Abdaal Akhtar but later divorced.

Ananya's story is a testament to the power of persistence and the courage to pursue one's passion, even if it means taking a different route.

