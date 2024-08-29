Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

There are some extraordinary families which are full of genius with each one attaining staggering success with their hard work. One such inspiring story is of IFS Arushi Mishra, an officer in the Indian Forest Service and is currently posted as the Deputy DFO in Agra Forest Department, and her family.

Born on January 31, 1991, in Prayagraj, Arushi’s father Ajay Mishra is a senior advocate and her mother Nita Mishra is a lecturer. Aarushi’s younger brother Arnav Mishra is an IAS officer, who is serving as Deputy Collector in Uttar Pradesh. While, she is married to IAS Charchit Gaur, who is the Vice Chairman in Agra Development Authority.

Arushi’s IAS journey is fuelled by her childhood dreams. She completed her schooling in Raebareli and then graduated with a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee in 2014.

Thereafter, Aarushi started preparing for the UPSC exam with coaching.

After her initial failed attempt, she taught in a coaching class. Then in 2018, she achieved second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) of the UPSC exam 2018. She also cracked the UPSC exam and was posted as IRS with 229th rank. Simultaneously, in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (UPPCS Exam), she got 16th rank and the post of DSP.

Moreover, Aarushi is also very popular on social media with 30,000 followers on Instagram.