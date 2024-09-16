Twitter
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...
    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few of them succeeded in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IAS Garima Agrawal, UPSC topper who shifted her career path to fulfill her aspiration of becoming an IAS.

    IAS Garima Agrawal hails from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. She completed the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Khargone for her education. From school to the UPSC Civil Services, Garima has attained success in every attempt she has made. Despite hailing from a family of businessmen, Garima's thinking was very much centered on academics. She attended the same Khargone school and earned 92% in class 10 and 89% in class 12. 

    She cracked the IIT-JEE, and UPSC-CSE (twice), two of the toughest tests in the country, to become an IPS officer and then ultimately an IAS officer, all before the age of 30.

    After graduating from high school, Garima Agrawal passed the JEE exam and enrolled in IIT Hyderabad. Garima completed an internship in Germany completing her engineering degree at IIT. After completing an engineering internship in Germany, the candidate returned to India and spent roughly 1.5 years studying for the UPSC exam.

    Cleared UPSC two times

    In 2017, Garima cracked the UPSC CSE exam with a score of 240 and was subsequently chosen for the IPS. Her initial success did not deter her, Garima threw herself into a rigorous preparation process. She balanced her duties as an IPS officer with her ambitions for greater success. She continued her education at the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Academy while also receiving training.

    She retook the exam in the following year as well, 2018, and in his second attempt, she achieved her goal to be an IAS by earning the 40th rank. In Telangana, Garima Agarwal now holds the position of Assistant District Magistrate.

