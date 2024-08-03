Education

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Success feels worthwhile if it comes after conquering numerous adversities with unwavering determination and resilience. One such inspiring story is of IAS Tejasvi Rana who secured AIR 12 without coaching. Tejasvi Rana hails from Kurukshetra in Haryana. She took the JEE exam after intermediate as she has always dreamt of pursuing engineering. Later, she studied at IIT Kanpur, where she got interested in UPSC and decided to prepare for the exam without coaching. She self-studied by her own notes and using the internet. Her first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2015 brought success in the preliminary stage, however, she failed in the mains. Undeterred by failures, Tejasvi's determination persisted as she focused her efforts on her goal, emerging successful in 2016 with an impressive All India Rank of 12. She advised that aspirants must make judicious use of their resources to get on the right track and regularly assess their performance. This will help them to introspect and make the required changes in strategy and motto and try again more successfully. Tejasvi also underlined the importance of persevering and avoiding failure-related anxiety. Besides this, she is married to IPS officer Abhishek Gupta who is posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

