Returning to India in 2013, Mayoori took on the role of Managing Director at Performix.

Achieving success in Bollywood, often seen as the pinnacle of accomplishment in the Hindi film industry, is a dream for many. The idea of someone stepping away from this world for a different career seems unimaginable. However, Mayoori Kango, a once-prominent actress, made the surprising decision to leave the limelight and pursue a career at Google.

Rising to fame with notable roles in films like Papa Kehte Hain and the popular song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Mayoori was a promising talent in the industry, with her last film appearance in Vamsi back in 2000. She also featured in several television shows, including Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, Dollar Babu, and Kitty Party.

In 2003, seemingly on a successful trajectory, Mayoori chose to step away from the film industry and relocate to the United States with her husband. There, she pursued an MBA in Marketing and Finance at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, embarking on a new professional path between 2004 and 2012. Notably, she had previously cleared the IIT entrance exam and was accepted at IIT Kanpur but opted instead to follow her passion for acting at that time.

Returning to India in 2013, Mayoori took on the role of Managing Director at Performix. A few years later, she joined Google India, where she became the Industry Head in 2019. Since then, she has held the position of Head of Industry-Agency Partnership at Google India, demonstrating her successful transition from the film industry to the tech world.