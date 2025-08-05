Meet woman, IIT Delhi grad, who once interned at TCS, expert in 9 technical courses, works in IT giant as...

After graduating from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) with a BTech degree in Computer Science (CSE), she joined Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) as an intern. Here know more about her:

Several inspiring young individuals have transformed their fate with their incredible talent, passion, dedication, and hard work, overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams. They have made a huge impact in their respective fields, turning their struggles into strengths, and their journey serves as inspiration for others who are chasing their goals. This article is about Ankita Gupta, one of the inspiring youth who proved that talent and hardwork can take you far and ahead in life.

Ankita Gupta’s educational background

Ankita Gupta has achieved many things in her very short career span with sheer determination and dedication to her field. After graduating from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) with a BTech degree in Computer Science (CSE), she joined Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) as an intern, working on project titled as Slapsell(an android application designed to help the user to sell and buy old goods online), as according to her LinkedIn profile. She further secured a place in a top institute, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi), to study MTech in Computer Science between 2019 and 2021. Along with this, she mastered NET Framework, Android, C#, C++, CSS, and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), among other technical skills.



Ankita Gupta’s career

She started her career with tech giant Microsoft as a Software Developer in 2021. In a couple of years, she was promoted to Senior Software Developer with her expertise and achievements. According to her LinkedIn profile, she specialises in system performance optimisation and enhancing customer experiences in the tech giant. She has handled projects like Support Central and led key initiatives, including a major ticketing migration and backend optimisations.

For young minds, Ankita Gupta’s career trajectory is a testament to exceptional dedication, hard work, and professional growth. She is crushing it at Microsoft, as her achievement reflects an impressive performance delivering high-quality results.



