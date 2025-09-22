Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, IIT alumna who is perfect example of beauty with brain, suffered family loss during UPSC preparation, but secured AIR…, she is...

Born into a simple, lower-middle-class family, Ankita's father, Satyavan, works as an accountant in a sugar mill. Read here to know inspiring story of IAS Ankita Choudhary.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Meet woman, IIT alumna who is perfect example of beauty with brain, suffered family loss during UPSC preparation, but secured AIR…, she is...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Every candidate who succeeds in the UPSC has their own unique journey and story. Today, in this article, we will tell you about the inspiring story of IAS Ankita Choudhary who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Ankita Choudhary?

IAS Ankita Choudhary, a resident of Meham in Rohtak, Haryana, is an inspiration to countless youth aspiring to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Born into a simple, lower-middle-class family, Ankita's father, Satyavan, works as an accountant in a sugar mill, while her mother, a housewife, played an important role in shaping her early life. Ankita's academic journey began at Indus Public School, Rohtak, where she demonstrated exceptional studiousness and a desire for independence.

IAS Ankita Choudhary's educational qualification

Ankita pursued her graduation in Chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi University, and later earned her master's degree from the prestigious IIT Delhi. During her post-graduation, she developed a strong aspiration to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Despite facing challenges in balancing her UPSC preparation with her studies, Ankita dedicated herself to rigorous preparation after completing her master's degree.

IAS Ankita lost her mother while preapring for UPSC exam

Tragedy struck Ankita's life when she lost her mother in a devastating road accident. This incident left her emotionally shattered, but her father's unwavering support and encouragement helped her find the strength to persevere. Ankita's determination to succeed was fueled by her desire to honor her mother's memory and make her family proud.

IAS Ankita Choudhary's UPSC rank

Ankita's first attempt at the UPSC exam in 2017 was unsuccessful, but she didn't let disappointment deter her. Instead, she learned from her mistakes and intensified her preparation. Her hard work paid off in her second attempt, when she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 14 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2018.

Where IAS Ankita Choudhary is currently posted?

According to reports, currently, IAS Ankita Choudhary serves as the Additional Commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation. Prior to this role, she worked as an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Sonepat, where she applied her knowledge and skills to drive positive change in her community.

IAS Ankita Choudhary: A role model for young aspirants

Ankita's journey is a shining example of resilience and determination. Her success story serves as a beacon of hope for young aspirants, particularly those from rural backgrounds, who face numerous challenges in pursuing their dreams. Ankita's advice to future UPSC aspirants emphasises the importance of focusing on studies, pursuing hobbies, and maintaining mental strength.

