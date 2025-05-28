Apala Mishra is one example of a person who can even let go of their current success just to follow their passion. She quit medical practice to follow her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She prepared hard, cracked UPSC exam with a high rank.

For most of us doing a job is fulfilling a duty for earning money or a job remains just another responsibility. However, for many, freedom and life are all about their own choices that they allow themselves to make and in such cases, people often choose their passion over what they are forced to or even if they are doing something successfully but without their hearts. Such people always taste success in all they do, in every aspect of life. Cracking UPSC is the dream of millions in India due to both job security but mostly for earning a good reputation as a government officer.

Apala Mishra is one example of a person who can even let go of their current success just to follow their passion. She quit medical practice to follow her dream of becoming an IAS officer. It was hard, but she took a bold decision to leave the medical profession and determined to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a difficult choice hard to make by any but one which ultimately led to fulfilling her dream.

Who is Apala Mishra?

Apala Mishra is an army kid who was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1997. Her father, Amitabh Mishra, is a colonel in the Indian Army and her brother, Abhishek Mishra, is an Army major. Her mother, Dr Alpana Mishra, is a professor in the Hindi department at Delhi University. Her success in her medical profession and in the UPSC stems from strong academic background and public service within the family and that is why her upbringing has a major role in her decisions and success.

Apala Mishra’s education?

She did her class 10 from Dehradun and class 12 from Delhi’s Rohini. She then studied for a Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Army College and became a dentist. However, she realised her inner calling to serve society and change her aim to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

In her first two attempts in 2018 and 2019 respectively, she failed in the prelims. But she did not lose hope and joined coaching but soon started self-study and developed self-strategies and time management. She used to study 7–8 hours daily, correct her mistakes and improve her studies. Finally, in 2020 she cracked UPSC CSE with AIR 9. At the time, her UPSC interview score was the highest in five years, 215 out of 275 marks. However, even after this success she did not become IAS but joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).