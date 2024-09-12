Twitter
Education

Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

IAS officer Artika Shukla was motivated to pursue an IAS career after witnessing her brother, who had success in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few of them succeeded in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Artika Shukla who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

IAS Tina Dabi continues to remain in the limelight, she has a great fan following making her one of the most followed IAS officers in India right now. Today, we are going to tell you about IAS officer Artika Shukla, a classmate of IAS Tina Dabi who obtained an AIR 4 in the UPSC civil examination.

Artika Shukla, an IAS officer, left her medical studies to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Without taking any coaching classes, she accomplished the same on her first attempt. Artika Shukla, an IAS official, aced one of the hardest exams in India by studying from her brother's notes.

UPSC All India Rank (AIR) 4 was awarded to IAS officer Artika Shukla in 2015. Many people are also unaware that Gandhinagar-born IAS official Artika Shukla met Jasmeet Singh, her future spouse, there as well. Jasmeet Singh, an IAS officer as well, was granted an AIR 3 in the UPSC. 

They first became acquainted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, where they later were married in 2017 in front of IAS official Tina Dabi. 

IAS official Artika Shukla was pursuing her medical degree, but ever since seeing her brother's success in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam, she had always wanted to become an IAS officer.

Gaurav Shukla, the older brother of IAS officer Artika Shukla, took the UPSC Civil Services test in 2012. He became a cadre of IAS. IAS officer Artika Shukla started preparing for the UPSC exam after seeing her brother succeed. She passed it in 2015.

Brajesh Shukla, the father of IAS officer Artika Shukla, is a doctor who once served as an IMA secretary. She completed her education at St. Jones School in Varanasi after earning her MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi. 

Artika Shukla, an IAS officer, was assigned the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre, while her husband, Jasmeet Singh, was awarded the Rajasthan cadre. She subsequently joined the Rajasthan cadre as well, mentioning her union with Jasmeet Singh.

