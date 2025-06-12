Priya Rani hails from Kurkuri village in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar. Born into a middle class family, her father is a farmer, and her mother is a homemaker.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the country. It requires dedication, hard work, and perseverance to succeed. However, for Priya Rani, a young woman from a humble background in Bihar, the UPSC exam was not just a challenge, but an opportunity to fulfill her dreams.

IAS Priya Rani's early life and struggles

Priya Rani hails from Kurkuri village in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar. Born into a middle class family, her father is a farmer, and her mother is a homemaker. Despite the financial constraints, Priya's parents ensured that she received the best education possible. However, this was not only the challenge she faced while completing her studies. Priya once revealed that about 20 years ago her grandfather took her to Patna for better education. At that time there was a lot of opposition to girls’ education in the village, but her grandfather and father did not abandon her. Priya completed her studies by staying in a rented house in Patna.

Promised father to become an IAS officer

She was a bright student from a young age and went on to pursue engineering from Ranchi. After completing her BTech in Electrical Engineering, Priya landed a high-paying job in a private company in Bengaluru. However, she had bigger aspirations and decided to leave her job to prepare for the UPSC exam. Her father supported her decision, and she promised him that she would become an IAS officer one day.

The road to success

Priya's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not easy. She worked tirelessly, studying day and night, to prepare for the exam. She used to wake up at 4 am every day to study. She made Economics her main subject and focused on NCERT books and newspapers. She believes that education is the biggest asset in life. Priya moved to Delhi to focus on her preparation and took the exam for the first time. Her hard work paid off, and she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 284 in the UPSC CSE 2021. She was selected for the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES).

Fulfilling her promise

After her first success, Priya decided to take the exam again to fulfill her promise to her father. She worked even harder and appeared for the exam again in 2023. This time, she secured an AIR of 69 and was selected for the IAS cadre. As of May 2024, Priya Rani is currently posted in Kasauli and Dagshai Cantonment, Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Priya advices the youth to stay dedicated to their target and work hard. Priya’s story has become an inspiration for the entire country that nothing can stop a person from fulfilling their thir dreams. She says that girls can also do a lot and they should be encouraged to fulfill their dreams. It is very important for girls to get education and progress in the society.