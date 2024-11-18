Sonal Goel’s journey highlights not just her professional accomplishments but also her ability to inspire others, blending the prestige of her role with the accessibility of social media.

In today’s digital era, social media has become a ubiquitous part of our lives, capturing the attention of individuals from all walks of life—including those in the civil services. Many IAS and IPS officers are now embracing social media, building substantial online followings and connecting with the public in new ways.

One such notable figure is IAS Sonal Goel, whose popularity on Instagram has soared to over 700,000 followers. Known for sharing glimpses of her life through photos and videos, Sonal recently caught the public’s eye by walking the ramp in a stunning red saree. This unique appearance was part of the Walk For A Cause fashion event, organized by the IASOWA team in collaboration with fashion designer Shaina NC.

Hailing from Panipat, Haryana, Sonal is a 2008-batch IAS officer. A graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, she later pursued an LLB degree. Interestingly, Sonal wasn’t initially aware of the civil services path—her inspiration came from reading an article in a magazine. Despite her family’s desire for her to become a Company Secretary (CS), she remained resolute in her goal of joining the IAS, a dream she achieved through sheer determination and hard work.

Sonal Goel’s journey highlights not just her professional accomplishments but also her ability to inspire others, blending the prestige of her role with the accessibility of social media.