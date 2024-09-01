Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages, says they were killed before...

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The swift weaponization of Israel exposes Kamala Harris' ceasefire rhetoric as illusory

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages, says they were killed before...

Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages, says they were killed before...

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Who owns Instagram?

Who owns Instagram?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

These countries have zero Indian population

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफ�ेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Sonia Meena secured an All India 36th Rank in the UPC CSE examination. She is famous for her courage and fearless administration.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IAS officer Sonia Meena who cracked the UPSC exam in 2013 with All India Rank (AIR) 36. 

    Sonia Meena hails from Rajasthan and has spent the last ten years working as a Madhya Pradesh cadre. Her research on Arjun Singh, a mafia figure, garnered media attention. 

    She is a District Collector and Magistrate, in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Sonia served as the Umaria District's Assistant District Magistrate before this. She also lived at Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, where she served as the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). In the UPC CSE test, Sonia Meena received an All India 36th Rank. She is well-known for her bravery and courageous leadership.

    She seized the Bundela Sand automobiles from Chhatarpur’s mining mafia, Arjun Singh in 2017. Her safety was heightened and it reached its peak when she was appointed as the SDM. She didn't let these things frighten her or keep her from performing her duties. She actively worked against the mining mafias during her tenure. 

    Sonia Meena is quite active on social media. She often motivates the IAS aspirants to achieve their dreams. According to Sonia, hard effort is the only thing that matters in life. She feels that optimism opens doors to success, which is why she emphasises its significance. In an interview with UPSC Paathshala – a media portal for UPSC news, Sonia Meena says that perseverance is extremely important for all three stages of the UPSC exam. “Focus and time management are extremely necessary for UPSC aspirants. One should commit themselves to the service of this nation”, adds Sonia Meena.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...

    Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...

    World’s fastest-charging electric bus is made by this Indian company, can fully charge in just…

    World’s fastest-charging electric bus is made by this Indian company, can fully charge in just…

    Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

    Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

    DNA TV Show: Why did PM Modi apologize for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse?

    DNA TV Show: Why did PM Modi apologize for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse?

    Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

    Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

    Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement