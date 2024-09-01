Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Sonia Meena secured an All India 36th Rank in the UPC CSE examination. She is famous for her courage and fearless administration.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IAS officer Sonia Meena who cracked the UPSC exam in 2013 with All India Rank (AIR) 36.

Sonia Meena hails from Rajasthan and has spent the last ten years working as a Madhya Pradesh cadre. Her research on Arjun Singh, a mafia figure, garnered media attention.

She is a District Collector and Magistrate, in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Sonia served as the Umaria District's Assistant District Magistrate before this. She also lived at Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, where she served as the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). In the UPC CSE test, Sonia Meena received an All India 36th Rank. She is well-known for her bravery and courageous leadership.

She seized the Bundela Sand automobiles from Chhatarpur’s mining mafia, Arjun Singh in 2017. Her safety was heightened and it reached its peak when she was appointed as the SDM. She didn't let these things frighten her or keep her from performing her duties. She actively worked against the mining mafias during her tenure.

Sonia Meena is quite active on social media. She often motivates the IAS aspirants to achieve their dreams. According to Sonia, hard effort is the only thing that matters in life. She feels that optimism opens doors to success, which is why she emphasises its significance. In an interview with UPSC Paathshala – a media portal for UPSC news, Sonia Meena says that perseverance is extremely important for all three stages of the UPSC exam. “Focus and time management are extremely necessary for UPSC aspirants. One should commit themselves to the service of this nation”, adds Sonia Meena.