Meet woman, IAS officer's daughter who acted in Bollywood films, then cleared UPSC in 1st try with AIR 51, she is now...

She then pursued BCom in her graduation, and later, she pursued sociology in post-graduation from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Numerous people dream of being famous Bollywood stars but some quit that career to do some more significant things in life. One such inspiring story is of IPS Simala Prasad, who cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt without coaching.

Born in October 1980 in Bhopal, Prasad studied at St Joseph Co-ed School.

She then pursued BCom in her graduation, and later, she pursued sociology in post-graduation from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Her father Dr Bhagirath Prasad is a 1975 batch IAS officer, who was posted as the vice Chancellor of two universities and a Lok Sabha member from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh from 2014 to 2019. Simala's mother Mehrunnisa Parvez is a prestigious writer.

Thereafter, Simala cleared the MP PSC exam of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. She was then posted as DSP. During this time, she began preparing for the UPSC exam. She passed the UPSC CSE 2010 in her first attempt and secured AIR 51 with self-study.

Also, she has acted in Bollywood films such as Alif (2017) and Nakkash (2019). She also played the character of Shammi in Alif and a journalist in Nakkash. Since childhood, she was interested in dancing and acting.

She is also famous on social media and has 10.9 k followers on Instagram. Presently, serving as the IPS officer from the 2010 batch and is posted in Madhya Pradesh.