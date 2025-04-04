IAS officer Radhika Gupta who have become an inspiration for many due to her many struggles which she faced and competed to fulfill her ambition. She secured the 18th rank in the Civil Services Examination.

UPSC exam is one of the most reputable exams in India after which the candidates become part of the bureaucracy and gains the administrative responsibility of the nation. These exams have written history of success stories of so many in India who have with their determination and perseverance showed the path of success. One such individual is IAS officer Radhika Gupta who have become an inspiration for many due to her many struggles which she faced and competed to fulfill her ambition.

Who is Radhika Gupta?

Radhika Gupta hails from Madhya Pradesh’ Alirajpur district. She pursued Mechanical Engineering from SGSITS Indore and after completing her degree, worked in a corporate firm in Delhi. While working there, she realized that her dream is to become an IAS officer. During the same time, she came to know about Rajendra Nagar, one of the hubs of coaching institutes in the national capital. Going through the curriculum, she understood it well and came back to Indore for preparation.

How Radhika Gupta prepared?

The IAS officer said that by receiving JEE coaching in Kota she understood the coaching system, “so I decided to stay away from Rajendra Nagar’s coaching culture,” she said.

“I studied for 9–10 hours daily, followed a strict timetable, and stayed away from social media. However, I made sure to play table tennis, as it’s my passion. I had made up my mind to attempt the exam twice - if I cleared it, great; if not, I would return to my corporate job. That’s why I didn’t even fill out any other government job applications," Radhika further said.

The success

Gupta attended the 'Mantra of Success' program organized by the Madhya Pradesh government. She said that after her first attempt she was given the Indian Railways as her rank was lower. Her dream was still unfulfilled, so she gave a second attempt. Her second attempt came along serving in the Indian railways. She worked hard and consequently succeeded in the UPSC in 2020.

“The district I come from has the lowest literacy rate, but it played a crucial role in shaping my personality. It became my biggest source of inspiration. Living there helped me realize the immense value of education in one's life. I learned many important life lessons. This exam taught me patience and perseverance," Radhika said.

Radhika Gupta took Anthropology as her optional subject for the UPSC exam. She secured the 18th rank in the Civil Services Examination.