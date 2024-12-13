At the age of 22, Ananya Singh cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All India Rank of 51

Lakhs of aspirants attempt the UPSC examination every year with the dream of becoming an IAS officer, but only a few manage to do so. While most candidates clear the exam after multiple attempts, there are few exceptional people who crack it on their very first try—one such achiever is IAS Ananya Singh.

At the age of 22, Ananya Singh cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All India Rank of 51, making her entry into the Indian Administrative Service a dream come true. Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Ananya Singh was an academic star from the very beginning. She did her schooling from St. Mary's Convent School and was the district topper both in Class 10th and 12th under the CISCE board. Pursuing her passion for economics, she graduated with honors in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi.

Though the process for UPSC preparation was pretty stringent, Ananya has demonstrated remarkable focus and dedication. In an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track, she says she again started practicing answer writing from when she had given Mains. However, since there was a time constraint, it could not be properly done. She was able to pass the examination on the very first attempt.

Besides being an academic brainiac, Ananya is talented on the synthesizer and also reads books in her spare time. Currently posted in West Bengal, she is very active on social media with more than 39,000 followers on Instagram where she posts snapshots of her journey and inspires people.

IAS Ananya Singh's achievement and commitment is inspiring thousands of UPSC aspirants across the nation.