The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country. Yet, every year, aspirants take the competitive exam, dreaming of becoming IAS/IPS/IFS officers. In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of a woman who left a high-paying job in Switzerland to pursue her dream of clearing UPSC CSE.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, she is none other than Ambika Raina who is the daughter of a Major General. She cleared UPSC exam in 2022 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 164. Let's get to unfold her journey further.

Who is Ambika Raina?

Ambika Raina is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. Her father has served a Major General in the army. Due to the transferable nature of her father's job, she completed her schooling from several places. Ambika had been a brilliant student since childhood. After completing her schooling, she studied at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, where she earned her degree in architecture.

After completing her graduation, Ambika moved to Switzerland for internship offers. According to her, her time in Switzerland was quite significant as she had recieved multiple job offers from big companies. It was during this time that she came to realise her passion for civil services.

Ambika then returned to India to prepare for UPSC exam. In her first two attempts, she faced setbacks. In 2022, her hard work bore fruits as she scored an impressive AIR 164 and was selected as Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer.