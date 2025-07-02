Meet woman, hailed as 'beauty with brains', known for luxurious lifestyle, cracked UPSC exam 2024 with AIR..., later landed in controversy due to...

The Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) — deemed one of the most challenging exams in the country — recently announced civil service exam 2024 results.

The Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) — deemed one of the most challenging exams in the country — recently announced civil service exam 2024 results. Among the 1,009 candidates who made it to the final list was Poorva Choudhary, who bagged an All India Rank (AIR) 533.

Poorva had secured 771 marks in the written examination, 165 marks in the personality test — overall a total of 936 marks. However, she found herself at the centre of a massive controversy as she was accused of misusing the Other Backwards Class (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) quota. Critics questioned if her family background actually qualifies her for the benefits she received under the quota.

A controversy was triggered after Poorva's UPSC exam results were posted on Instagram by her sister Navya—with the caption, "Cleared UPSC while serving this face card"—eventually leading to accusations that she misused the OBC reservation quota, given her apparent lifestyle.

Later, in response to the growing backlash, Poorva's father, a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, broke his silence. As per a report by Times of India, her father clarified that "although he is currently an ADM, he was promoted to the RAS cadre at the age of 44.

“In the case of direct RAS recruitment before the age of 40, the OBC NCL benefit does not apply", he had said. Pertinent to note that no official authority had found her in the violation of any norms, stated the report.

About Poorva Choudhary

A native of Rajasthan, Poorva Choudhary boasts a staggering 40.9k followers on Instagram. Through her Insta ID, she keeps giving her followers glimpses into her personal life. Moreover, as critics highlighted, she is also known for her luxurious lifestyle, featuring designer bags, expensive cars and upscale homes.

During the recent controversy, netizens also brought up her political connections, highlighting her family’s link to Sanjeev Beniwal, an MLA from Rajasthan.