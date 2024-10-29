Ankita, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, was working in the private sector before deciding to pursue a career in the civil services

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is among the toughest in India, attracting lakhs of candidates each year who aspire to clear it and achieve the prestigious role of an IAS officer. Given the rigorous standards, only a select few hundred candidates out of lakhs succeed. This article spotlights IAS officer Ankita Jain, who achieved remarkable success in the 2020 UPSC exam, securing an impressive All India Rank of 3.

Ankita, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, was working in the private sector before deciding to pursue a career in the civil services. Her journey was not without challenges: she didn't succeed on her first attempt, and while she cleared the exam on her second try, she didn’t attain her desired rank. Despite this, Ankita remained determined, and on her fourth attempt, she secured the 3rd rank in the UPSC exam. Notably, Ankita was also a GATE topper in 2016.

Originally from Agra, Ankita graduated from Delhi Technological University. Her husband is an IPS officer, adding a unique dimension to her inspiring journey in public service.