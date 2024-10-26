Growing up in Khemaguda, Malkangiri district, Bini faced significant hardships. Her mother, Sunamali Kirsani, works as an anganwadi worker, while her father, Ram Muduli, is a cook.

Bini Muduli has shown that determination can pave the way to remarkable achievements. Coming from the Bonda community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, Bini overcame immense challenges to become the first person from her community to pass the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, a historic accomplishment fueled by her use of the internet as a study resource.

Growing up in Khemaguda, Malkangiri district, Bini faced significant hardships. Her mother, Sunamali Kirsani, works as an anganwadi worker, while her father, Ram Muduli, is a cook. Despite limited resources, Bini’s unwavering commitment to education led her to pursue her dreams. Now in her twenties, she undertook a journey of self-study, relying on the internet and YouTube to prepare for the competitive OCS exam, as attending coaching institutes was not an option, as reported by Times of India.

Her hard work paid off when she secured the 596th rank in the exam conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), and her community joined in celebrating her success.

Bini credits her family, friends, and teachers for their support along the way. “I am very happy with the result. My parents helped me a lot. My journey from a school at Bonda Ghati to becoming an officer has many layers,” she shared. Her father, Ram, was overwhelmed with pride. “I am proud of her. She will become an inspiration for many girl students,” he said.

For the Bonda community, Bini’s success represents not only personal achievement but also a source of hope and inspiration. Recently, Mangala Muduli also brought pride to the community by becoming the first Bonda to pass NEET and enter an MBBS program. “Bini’s story serves as a powerful reminder that education can be a great equaliser. It has the power to transform lives, break barriers, and uplift communities. Her achievement is a shining example of how one person’s success can ignite a spark of change and inspire generations to come,” said a Khemaguda resident.