Anjali Sondhiya from Madhya Pradesh changed her destiny from being forced to marry at the age of 15 to studying hard and clearing the prestigious UPSC exam. She did not only escape her cruel destiny but also gave a motivation and meaning to her life by studying hard and achieving this success.

Woman in villages are often married off before they even turn 15, at times, and only few are able to escape this bitter faith. Belonging to a remote village in Madhya Pradesh, Anjali Sondhiya was forced by her relatives to marry at the age of 15 after her father died. They forcibly engaged her to a man of their own will. However, her mother was against this societal norm and allowed her to continue her studies. Keeping aside such regressive societal norms, Anjali Sondhiya’s mother broke her engagement and warned her, “You will not marry until you stand,”

This decision by her mother changed her life as she started focusing on her studies that gave her direction and even after many failures and struggles, she wrote her UPSC success story.

Anjali Sondhiya’s UPSC success story

Soon after completing her 12th class in 2016, she started preparing for UPSC exams. However, she failed in her first three attempts which she gave continuously starting from 2021, 2022, 2023. She could not even reach the UPSC Mains as she failed all three prelims. However, she continued her studies and did not lose hope. She prepared from whatever sources were available with her: NCERT books, standard books and notes on her own. In her fourth attempt in 2024, she cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam and not just cleared but passed with an impressive All India Rank 9.

As she was focused on clearing the forest service's exam, she chose geology and forestry as her optional subjects. Her strategy to crack the exam was solving the previous years’ question papers, understanding the syllabus well and practicing as many mock tests as possible.

What made her excel in one of the toughest exams was her dedication, hard work, courage and passion towards achieving a goal through which she can live a life of respect and at her own will. Kanika Anabh topped the UPSC IFS exam 2024.