The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the toughest in the country, given the vast syllabus, Mukti-stage process and intense competition. However, there are multiple individuals who crack the exam with their undying passion and relentless hard work.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the toughest in the country, given the vast syllabus, Mukti-stage process and intense competition. However, there are multiple individuals who crack the exam with their undying passion and relentless hard work, defying odds.

In this article, we are going to talk about one such personality that emerged as an inspiration to those who dare to dream. Pari Bishnoi is the first IAS officer from the Bishnoi community. Let’s get to discover her journey.

Who is Pari Bishnoi?

A native of Bikaner, Rajasthan, Pari Bishnoi’s upbringing was shaped by her strong academic background. Her mother is a police officer while her father is an advocate. After completing her schooling from Ajmer’s St. Mary’s Covent School, Pari moved to Delhi to pursue her graduation.

She graduated from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and went on to earn a postgraduate degree in political science from MDS University in Ajmer.

After this, she decided to channelise her efforts towards civil service exam. After deleting her social media accounts and restricting phone usage, Pari dedicated herself to UPSC preparations. Interestingly, she lived like a 'monk' during her UPSC preparations. Her hard work and perseverance bore fruits in 2019 as she cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 30.

At present, she is serving as the Additional District Magistrate in Sikkim.