Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG is one of the toughest examinations in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it. In this article, we'll see one such story of Delhi-based Dr Shagun Batra who secured AIR 1 across the country in NEET PG 2022.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 03:16 PM IST

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG is one of the toughest examinations in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it. The competition, the stress and the pressure, makes it very challenging for student to clear the exam.  However, those who cope up with these challenges, emerge successful. In this article, we'll see one such story of Delhi-based Dr Shagun Batra who secured AIR 1 across the country in the prestigious postgraduate examination, in just first attempt.

    Meet Dr. Shagun Batra

    Dr. Shagun Batra hails from Delhi. Her father works in IT industry and her mother is a housewife. She is the first in her family to become a doctor. As per reports, she reportedly lost her brother around three years ago during her MBBS years. She comes from a non-medical background, her becoming a doctor was an instant decision. She is the first doctor in her family.

    Dr. Shagun Batra did her schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Delhi’s RK Puram. She has been a bright student and school topper in board examinations for Class 12. She completed her MBBS studies from the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. She is a gold medallist in her MBBS course.

    Dr Shagun Batra cleared NEET PG 2022 with All India Rank (AIR) 1. While doing her internship, Dr Shagun Batra prepared for NEET PG examinations. She kick started her studies for NEET PG in the 3rd year of her MBBS studies. She revealed that she preferred self studying. She managed college, studying on her own as well as coaching with “proper planning and strategy”. She aims to pursue specialisation in Medicine. 
     

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
    Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know
    From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
    From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b
    Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
    Sam Altman's OpenAI to set up HUGE 1GW data centre in India: Details
    BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
    BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
    Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
    Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE