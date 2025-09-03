Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG is one of the toughest examinations in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it. In this article, we'll see one such story of Delhi-based Dr Shagun Batra who secured AIR 1 across the country in NEET PG 2022.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG is one of the toughest examinations in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it. The competition, the stress and the pressure, makes it very challenging for student to clear the exam. However, those who cope up with these challenges, emerge successful. In this article, we'll see one such story of Delhi-based Dr Shagun Batra who secured AIR 1 across the country in the prestigious postgraduate examination, in just first attempt.

Meet Dr. Shagun Batra

Dr. Shagun Batra hails from Delhi. Her father works in IT industry and her mother is a housewife. She is the first in her family to become a doctor. As per reports, she reportedly lost her brother around three years ago during her MBBS years. She comes from a non-medical background, her becoming a doctor was an instant decision. She is the first doctor in her family.

Dr. Shagun Batra did her schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Delhi’s RK Puram. She has been a bright student and school topper in board examinations for Class 12. She completed her MBBS studies from the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. She is a gold medallist in her MBBS course.

Dr Shagun Batra cleared NEET PG 2022 with All India Rank (AIR) 1. While doing her internship, Dr Shagun Batra prepared for NEET PG examinations. She kick started her studies for NEET PG in the 3rd year of her MBBS studies. She revealed that she preferred self studying. She managed college, studying on her own as well as coaching with “proper planning and strategy”. She aims to pursue specialisation in Medicine.

