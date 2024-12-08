Tapasya hails from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. She graduated from Kendriya Vidyalaya, then went to Pune to pursue a law degree from the Indian Law Society's Law College

Becoming an IAS officer is a prized dream for many aspiring civil servants, but the way to get there is no cakewalk. The UPSC Civil Services Exam, one of the toughest in India, needs dedication and strategic preparation at its best. One of those who made their dream come true is IAS Tapasya Parihar, whose inspiring story will prove persistence and hard work at its best.

Tapasya Parihar is an officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre of 2018 batches IAS. She topped All India Rank AIR23 in her second attempt while clearing the UPSC civil services exam in 2017. Tapasyas journey was, however a not-so smooth ride, but more on that later. As she could not clear the preliminary stage even on the first attempt at UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Tapasya hails from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. She graduated from Kendriya Vidyalaya, then went to Pune to pursue a law degree from the Indian Law Society's Law College. Post this, she chose to take on the UPSC exam. She joined coaching classes but faced failures initially. However, this could not deter her determination, and she was able to achieve phenomenal success in her second attempt.

Tapasya's father is a farmer, and that kind of grounding was important to make her a resilient lady. Her personal life, too, is inspiring. Tapasya is married to Garvit Gangwar, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The couple first met when they were training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. She was allotted the Tamil Nadu cadre. However, after marriage, she got transferred to the Madhya Pradesh cadre to be with her wife.

Tapasya Parihar's success story shows that perseverance and self-belief are what lead a person to their goals. Her journey is still an inspiration to numerous aspirants in the UPSC examinations across the country.