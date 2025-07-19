Meet woman, failed to crack NEET, couldn't succeed in UPSC exam; later bagged Rs 72.3 lakh job at Rolls-Royce, became youngest girl to...

"Where there's a will, there's a way"— the saying embraces the value of will power and determination. Shattered by failures and setbacks, we often consider giving up on our dreams.

"Where there's a will, there's a way"— the saying embraces the value of will power and determination. Shattered by failures and setbacks, we often consider giving up on our dreams. For those who feel stagnant or stuck, we have a story for you that will inspire you to the core and make you believe in your ambitions.

Rithuparna KS, a 20-year-old girl from Karnataka's Thirthahalli taluk, once reckoned that her dreams were shattered. After failing in NEET and giving up on UPSC, she felt uncertain about her future. Cut back to today, she is making headlines with a staggering 72.3 LPA offer from Rolls-Royce, becoming the youngest woman in their jet engine manufacturing division. Let's explore her journey.

Who is Rithuparna KS?

A native of Karnataka, Rithuparna completed her schooling at St Agnes. After this, she had one goal and that was to become a doctor. “My dream was to become a doctor,” she told TNN. But she couldn't secure a government seat through NEET. Moreover, she decided to pursue UPSC but failed to crack the test. Disheartened but determined, she counted on her father's support to start a new journey.

Rithuparna enrolled at Sahyadri College of Engineering through CET in 2022 and bagged admission in the BE course in robotics and automation. Though a little lost initially, she eventually shifted gears, becoming determined to make the most out of what she had.

Since the very first day at college, she dedicated herself to learning, building and innovating. Her first project—a robotics-based arecanut harvester and sprayer—bagged gold and silver medals at the Goa INEX competition. Later, she even went on to work with a research team at NITK Surathkal.

The Rolls-Royce Journey

During her degree, Rithuparna finished an internship with Rolls-Royce, timely completing demanding assignments. It was due to her remarkable performance that the company raised her salary from Rs 39.6 lakhs to Rs 72.3 lakh per annum.

She is now set to join Rolls-Royce’s Texas jet engine division after completing her seventh semester.