Meet woman, locked herself in room after family pressured her for marriage, cleared UPSC exam on third attempt with AIR..., she is...

Clearing UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is no easy job, requiring resilience, hard work and most importantly, perseverance. However, there are individuals who crack the exam, defying setbacks and adversities. Similarly, there are numerous success stories that make headlines, inspiring millions.

One such story of that of Nidhi Siwach—a Gujarat cadre IAS officer—who adopted a unique measure after having witnessed setbacks in her first two attempts on UPSC exam. For her third attempt, she locked herself in a room, entirely dedicating herself to UPSC preparations.

Who is Nidhi Siwach?

A native of Haryana, Nidhi Siwach had been brilliant in academics. She had scored 95 per cent in her Class 10 board exams and 90 per cent in Class 12. Later, she went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University in Sonipat and later joined Tech Mahindra in Hyderabad as a design engineer.

However, Nidhi quit her job to prepare for UPSC exams. In her first two attempts, she couldn't succeed. Due to this, her family started pressuring her for marriage. Nidhi, driven by her passion for civil services, locked herself in a room and dedicated herself to studies. Her hard work bore fruits in 2018 as she cracked UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 83.

As per media reports, Nidhi is currently posted in Gujarat as an IAS officer.