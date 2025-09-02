Meet woman, ex-Miss Uttarakhand, who left modelling after father's retirement, cleared UPSC exam, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain, her AIR is...

Meet woman, former MIss Uttarakhand, who left modelling at started her preparations for UPSC exams, after father's retirement. She appeared for UPSC exam three times but failed each time.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations . It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Meet Taskeen Khan, former MIss Uttarakhand, who left modelling at started her preparations for UPSC exams, after father's retirement.

Meet Taskeen Khan

Taskeen Khan hails from Uttarakhand. Despite struggling in Maths till 8th standard, she managed to achieve 90 plus percentage in 11th and 12th. She opted for science stream in her intermediatory. Taskeen Khan was a bright student, she managed to get qualified for admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), but due to financial struggle, she was not able to take admission in it. She was a talented basketball player and a national-level debater.

Taskeen Khan is a perfect example of 'beauty with brains'. Apart from her excellence in studies, she deviated to excel in her modelling career. She won many beauty pageants, including Ms. Dehradun and Ms. Uttarakhand. Her dream was to become Ms. India. But not all dreams are meant to be achieved. Her career took a turn, when her father's retirement happened, financial constraints increased. This is when, Taskeen decided to take a different path and devote all her time to UPSC preparations.

Taskeen Khan UPSC Journey

Taskeen Khan started her UPSC preparations, and continued to study hard. She appeared for UPSC exam three times but failed each time. Taskeen Khan's hard work paid off when she successfully passed the UPSC exam, and secured AIR 736. She now serves as an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer in the Ministry of Railways. She is also quite popular on social media with a significant following of 25.7K followers on Instagram.