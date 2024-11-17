Determined to achieve her goal, Neha quit her job in 2017 to focus entirely on her UPSC preparation. Her dedication paid off in 2019, when she cleared the exam on her third attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 15.

Every year, countless aspirants overcome immense challenges to crack the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Exam, widely regarded as one of the toughest exams globally. Among these inspiring stories is the remarkable journey of IAS officer Neha Bhosle, whose determination and resilience exemplify the spirit of perseverance.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Neha Bhosle displayed a keen academic aptitude from an early age. She chose the Science stream in Classes 11 and 12, eventually pursuing an Engineering degree from Mumbai University.

Following her engineering education, Neha secured a remarkable 99.36 percentile in the CAT exam, earning her a coveted spot at IIM Lucknow. After completing her MBA, she spent three years working at a leading Indian conglomerate.

While excelling in her corporate career, Neha felt drawn to the idea of serving the nation through the civil services. Balancing her full-time job, she began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2017. Her first attempt was unsuccessful, but instead of being disheartened, Neha used the experience to strengthen her resolve.

Determined to achieve her goal, Neha quit her job in 2017 to focus entirely on her UPSC preparation. Her dedication paid off in 2019, when she cleared the exam on her third attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 15.