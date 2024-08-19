Twitter
Education

Education

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS, then IAS officer, secured AIR...

Ruhani's persistent hard work eventually paid off in her sixth and final attempt at the UPSC exam

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:41 PM IST

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS, then IAS officer, secured AIR...
Gurgaon native Ruhani accomplished a noteworthy accomplishment by scoring AIR 5 in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) extremely competitive Civil Services Exam (CSE). This success represents a major turning point in her quest to realise her dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as an officer.

 Ruhani had already been an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, but she had a hunger to become an IAS officer, a position of great prestige. She worked hard to achieve this goal over the years, overcoming many obstacles in the process. Even though Ruhani had previously failed by a small margin in her attempts, she persisted with her resolve.

Ruhani's persistent hard work eventually paid off in her sixth and final attempt at the UPSC exam, following multiple failed attempts. She not only achieved an excellent rank but also rose to one of the coveted top five positions, guaranteeing her appointment as an IAS officer.
 
Ruhani's pursuit of academic excellence is evident in her journey. After attending a private school in Gurgaon, she continued her education at Delhi University's prestigious St. Stephen's College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Before Ruhani attempted the UPSC exam, she had demonstrated her ability by passing the Indian Economic Service Exam and being appointed Assistant Director at NITI Aayog.
 
Ruhani's ultimate goal was still to become an IAS officer, though, which is what motivated her to start the demanding UPSC preparation process. Ruhani persevered in her quest despite obstacles, such as four failed attempts where she just missed the mark each time. Her enthusiasm for the IAS did not waver while she was in Hyderabad undergoing training for the IPS.

Ruhani eventually achieved her long-held goal of becoming an IAS officer on her sixth attempt thanks to her unwavering determination and strong will. Her story is a tribute to the strength of tenacity and the satisfaction that comes from pursuing one's goals in the face of difficulty.

