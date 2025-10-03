Meet woman, DU grad, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cleared Haryana state exam, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?

Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed? Here's what we know

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

Cheaper than Pakistan, costlier than China, equals to US, India is ranked 41st on THIS list; it is...

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem

Ethereum Price Forecast: Best ETH Crypto That Will Produce 15000% ROI By February 2026

LHS brings i2Cool's electricity-free cooling innovations to India, cutting energy use by up to 20 per cent

How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?

Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed? Here's what we know

Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Saiyaara Fame Shaan R Grover talks about him working on his Birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, DU grad, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cleared Haryana state exam, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., she is from...

While many students give multiple attempts, IAS Aastha Singh cleared it in her very first attempt and without any formal coaching. She is now an inspiration for many students. A DU student to an IAS officer, she worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

Meet woman, DU grad, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cleared Haryana state exam, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., she is from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Clearing UPSC examinations and becoming IAS is considered extremely prestigious in India. While many students give multiple attempts, IAS Aastha Singh cleared it in her very first attempt and without any formal coaching. She is now an inspiration for many students. A DU student to an IAS officer, she worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone.

Meet Aastha Singh

Aastha Singh comes from Panchkula in Punjab. Astha's family’s ancestral home is in Kushaha Kanaura village, Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Brijesh Singh, is the the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. Her mother, Shalini Singh is a homemaker. 

Aastha completed her schooling from Panchkula. She excelled in her academics in school and opted for Commerce in her 11th and 12th standard. She, later moved to Delhi, from where she pursued Bachelor's degree in Economic (Honours). She graduated from prestigious college Sri ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. While many students from here, chose to explore corporate world from here, Aastha was always interested in UPSC examination. She chose economic in graduaion so that she can further chose Economics as her optional subject in UPSC examination. Along with UPSC exam, she also started preparing for government exams as she wanted to fulfil her grandfather's dream.

Aastha Singh preparation strategy

Aastha appeared for Haryana Public Service Commission exam and cleared it in her first attempt, in 2024. She secured an impressive rank, 31. Aastha was selected as an Additional Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) with the Haryana government. Getting a government job is big achievemet, however, she kept her dreams big and did not stop here. At the same time of clearing HSC, she also cleared prelims of UPSC, one of the most difficult exam in the world. Shen then devoted her 6-7 hours for her Mains prepaartion

Her preparation startegy was easy.  She did not go to any coaching institute like many aspirants does, but sticked to self study. Astha cleared UPSC CSE 2024 when she was just 21. She cleared it in her very first attempt.

Aastha Singh Marksheet

Aastha secured AIR 61.She scored 795 marks in the written exams, and 200 marks in the interview, making her total score 995 marks. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; ch
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu
Dogecoin Price Prediction for October 2025, and the Meme Coin Traders Say is the Real Threat to DOGE
DOGE October '25 Price: Competitor Meme Coin 'Little Pepe' Threatens King
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE