UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Clearing UPSC examinations and becoming IAS is considered extremely prestigious in India. While many students give multiple attempts, IAS Aastha Singh cleared it in her very first attempt and without any formal coaching. She is now an inspiration for many students. A DU student to an IAS officer, she worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone.

Meet Aastha Singh

Aastha Singh comes from Panchkula in Punjab. Astha's family’s ancestral home is in Kushaha Kanaura village, Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Brijesh Singh, is the the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. Her mother, Shalini Singh is a homemaker.

Aastha completed her schooling from Panchkula. She excelled in her academics in school and opted for Commerce in her 11th and 12th standard. She, later moved to Delhi, from where she pursued Bachelor's degree in Economic (Honours). She graduated from prestigious college Sri ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. While many students from here, chose to explore corporate world from here, Aastha was always interested in UPSC examination. She chose economic in graduaion so that she can further chose Economics as her optional subject in UPSC examination. Along with UPSC exam, she also started preparing for government exams as she wanted to fulfil her grandfather's dream.

Aastha Singh preparation strategy

Aastha appeared for Haryana Public Service Commission exam and cleared it in her first attempt, in 2024. She secured an impressive rank, 31. Aastha was selected as an Additional Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) with the Haryana government. Getting a government job is big achievemet, however, she kept her dreams big and did not stop here. At the same time of clearing HSC, she also cleared prelims of UPSC, one of the most difficult exam in the world. Shen then devoted her 6-7 hours for her Mains prepaartion

Her preparation startegy was easy. She did not go to any coaching institute like many aspirants does, but sticked to self study. Astha cleared UPSC CSE 2024 when she was just 21. She cleared it in her very first attempt.

Aastha Singh Marksheet

Aastha secured AIR 61.She scored 795 marks in the written exams, and 200 marks in the interview, making her total score 995 marks.