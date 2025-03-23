She stands as an inspiration for many aspirants, proving that with determination and hard work, any goal can be achieved.

Dr Aakansha Anand’s journey from a veterinary doctor to an IAS officer has inspired many. She hails from Patna, Bihar. Her father, Praveen Kumar, works as a clerk in the health department, while her mother, Pushpa Kumari, is a teacher in Bakhtiyarpur. She initially pursued a medical career and graduated with a gold medal from Patna Veterinary College (2015-2020 batch).

Despite her veterinary background, Akanksha always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. After completing her graduation, she started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Meanwhile, she got a job as a Veterinary Officer in Sitamarhi but continued her IAS preparation.

Her first attempt at UPSC was unsuccessful, as she could not clear the preliminary exam. However, she did not lose hope. She relied on self-study and YouTube videos for guidance. She also ordered study materials from various institutions.

She appeared for the UPSC exam again in 2022 and secured an All India Rank of 205. After a year of training, she was appointed as an IAS officer in the Bihar cadre.

She dedicated 8-10 hours daily for studies. After clearing the mains exam, she appeared for multiple mock interviews, which helped her perform well in the final round.

Today, she stands as an inspiration for many aspirants, proving that with determination and hard work, any goal can be achieved.