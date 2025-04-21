At just 23 years old, she achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer, overcoming many challenges along the way.

Divya Tanwar, a young woman from a small village named Nimbi in Haryana, has become a shining example of determination and hard work. At just 23 years old, she achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer, overcoming many challenges along the way.

Divya’s journey started in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana. Her life was not easy. Her father passed away when she was very young, and her mother, Babita Tanwar, supported the family by working as a labourer. Despite the financial struggles, Babita made sure Divya got a good education.

Divya studied at Navodaya Vidyalaya and later completed her B.Sc. from Government Women’s College in Mahendragarh. Always a bright student, Divya decided to prepare for the UPSC exam – one of the toughest exams in the country.

In 2021, at just 21 years of age, she appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time. She secured the 438th rank and became the youngest IPS officer in the country. While this was a great achievement, Divya had bigger dreams. She wanted to become an IAS officer.

Not giving up, she took the UPSC exam again the following year. In 2022, she secured the 105th rank and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Divya Tanwar's story is one of struggle, and success. Her journey shows that no dream is too big if you work hard and stay determined. She is now a source of inspiration for students and young people across India. From a small village to one of the most respected positions in the country, Divya’s success proves that with strong willpower and dedication, anything is possible.