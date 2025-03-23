Her story is an example of how dedication and vision can lead to success, even in challenging times.

Byju’s, once India’s most valuable startup, is now facing financial and legal troubles. The company, co-founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and his wife, Divya Gokulnath, was a leader in the edtech industry. Divya was once among India’s richest women entrepreneurs, with a net worth of over Rs 4,000 crore, according to the Kotak Hurun survey.

Born in Bengaluru in 1987, Divya comes from a middle-class family. Her father is a nephrologist, while her mother worked as a programming executive for Doordarshan. She studied at RV College of Engineering, where she completed a B.Tech in Biotechnology. After clearing the GRE, an exam for postgraduate admissions abroad, she chose to stay in India and work instead.

Divya’s journey with Byju’s began as a student. She attended tuition classes where Byju Raveendran was a teacher. Impressed by his methods, she later joined him as a teacher at the age of 21. Their professional relationship soon turned into a personal one, leading to marriage.

In 2011, Divya and Byju launched Byju’s, an online learning platform. In the early days, Divya appeared in educational videos and played a key role in content creation, user experience, and marketing. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she focused on expanding the platform’s reach.

Despite the company’s current struggles, Divya Gokulnath remains a significant figure in India’s edtech sector. Her story is an example of how dedication and vision can lead to success, even in challenging times.