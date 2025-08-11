Meet woman, daughter of street vendor, who secured 98% in Class 10, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR is...

IAS Deepesh Kumari cleared UPSC exam with an impressive AIR and became an inspiration for her siblings. Despite her father being a street vendor, he was able to settle the life of his children. Deepesh's sister is a doctor.

Small places big dreams, life of struggle with a dream of future with security, this was the story of Deepesh Kumari who fulfilled these dreams by becoming an IAS officer. Her story was nonetheless far from an average life of a middle class urban settler. Coming from a small area in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Deepesh was one of the 5 siblings. Her father provided for the family of seven by selling fried snacks from a handcart for 25 years. Earning from just this small occupation, Kumari’s father managed to educate his children. He did not stop and continued to work even after his daughter, Deepesh Kumari, became an IAS officer.

All his children are now well-settled in life. One of Kumari’s sisters is a doctor and another sister, and a brother are studying MBBS. Seeing her father working hard and providing his children with everything even after many struggles was what inspired Deepesh Kumari and her siblings.

Who is IAS Deepesh Kumari?

Deepesh Kumari is the eldest of the five children- three brothers and two sisters. She was always a bright student. She studied in Bharatpur’s Shishu Adarsh Vidyamandir. She scored 98% in her Class 10 exams and 89% in Class 12 exams. She finished her BTech in Civil Engineering at the state-run MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur. She continued her studies at IIT Bombay in MTech. After this she worked in a private company for 1 year and after resigning started preparing for the UPSC exam.

How was Deepesh Kumari’s UPSC journey

Deepesh took coaching from Delhi to prepare for the UPSC but due to the COVID-19 lockdown she came back home and resumed her preparations rigorously. She failed in the first attempt in the interview round but in her second in 2021 she secured AIR 93. Her optional subject was mathematics. Her success became an inspiration for her siblings. She credits her family's constant support for her achievement. Her mother's courage became a driving force, reinforcing the idea that even in failure, hard work is a source of happiness.