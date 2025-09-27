Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Meet woman, daughter of Wing Commander, who quit high-paying job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with 1094 marks, her name is…

Ishita's story begins with her passion for football. A national-level football player, she represented her school and state in various tournaments. Despite being a national-level football player let's know what inspired Ishita to become an IAS officer.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 08:03 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of Wing Commander, who quit high-paying job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with 1094 marks, her name is…
Every year, millions of candidates prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, but only one of them emerges as the topper. Today, we'll tell you about UPSC topper Ishita Kishore, who failed to clear the prelims in her first two attempts, but achieved All India Rank 1 in her third attempt, securing the IAS rank. 

Who is IAS Ishita Kishore

IAS Ishita Kishore, originally from Greater Noida, is the daughter of a late Air Force officer. Speaking of her personal life, her mother used to teach at a private school. Meanwhile, her elder brother is a lawyer. Ishita attended Air Force Bal Bharti School. Ishita's story begins with her passion for football. A national-level football player, she represented her school and state in various tournaments, including the prestigious Subroto Cup Football Tournament in 2012.

However, her life took a different turn when her father, a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, passed away in the line of duty in 2004. Despite the challenges, Ishita's mother, Jyoti, played a significant role in shaping her daughter's future.

IAS Ishita Kishore left-high paying job to crack UPSC exam

Ishita's academic journey took her to the Sri Ram College of Commerce, where she pursued Economics Honors. After completing her graduation, she landed a job at Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four companies in the world. However, her true calling lay elsewhere, and she decided to leave her job to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. With unwavering dedication, Ishita devoted herself to her studies, spending 8-9 hours a day preparing for the exam.

IAS Ishita Kishore's UPSC journey 

Ishita's hard work paid off when she secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In her interview, she was asked questions on a range of topics, including panchayati raj system, research, and sports. She also faced questions on China's stance on Arunachal Pradesh, to which she responded by saying that India should maintain its stand despite global pressure.

Her choice of optional subject was Political Science and International Relations, despite having a background in Economics. She believes that one should choose a subject that interests them, and her passion for politics and international relations drove her to choose this subject. Her decision proved to be a winning formula, as she excelled in the subject and secured a high rank in the examination.

IAS Ishita Kishore marks

Ishita scored 901 marks in the written exam and 193 marks in the personality test. She cleared the UPSC exam on her third attempt, securing All India Rank 1 after failing to clear the prelims in her first two attempts.

Where IAS Ishita Kishore is currently posted?

IAS Ishita Kishore, UPSC topper from the 2023 batch, is currently serving as the Joint Magistrate of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She was appointed to this role following a state administrative reshuffle in July 2025

