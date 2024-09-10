Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

AFG vs NZ: ‘Never coming back here’: Afghanistan slam Greater Noida stadium, here’s why

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...

Divya lost her father when she was just 8 or 9 in 2011. The financial condition had gotten worse after her father’s death. Her mother worked as a labourer in farms, and sewed clothes, to sustain her 3 children.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rags to riches stories make for the most inspirational and touching success stories. One such inspiring story is of IAS Divya Tanwar who is a testament to the factthat you can move mountains through your determination and resilience.

Divya belongs to Mahendragarh in Haryana, and attended government schools during her early education. Thereafter, she went to Mahendragrh's Navodaya Vidyalaya. 

Divya lost her father when she was just 8 or 9 in 2011. The financial condition had gotten worse after her father’s death. Her mother worked as a labourer in farms, and sewed clothes, to sustain her 3 children. 

Thereafter, Divya graduated with a bachelor's degree in science, and she immediately started preparing for the UPSC as it was her cherished childhood dream.

ing, she worked tirelessly and used a variety of online resources, including test series. In her first attempt in 2021, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, and became India’s youngest IPS at the age of just 21. Thereafter, at the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and secured AIR 105 and finally became an IAS with self-study.

She continues to inspire other aspirants by posting content on social media, where she has garnered massive popularity and has more than 97,000 Instagram followers.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement