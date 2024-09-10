Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...

Divya lost her father when she was just 8 or 9 in 2011. The financial condition had gotten worse after her father’s death. Her mother worked as a labourer in farms, and sewed clothes, to sustain her 3 children.

Rags to riches stories make for the most inspirational and touching success stories. One such inspiring story is of IAS Divya Tanwar who is a testament to the factthat you can move mountains through your determination and resilience.

Divya belongs to Mahendragarh in Haryana, and attended government schools during her early education. Thereafter, she went to Mahendragrh's Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Thereafter, Divya graduated with a bachelor's degree in science, and she immediately started preparing for the UPSC as it was her cherished childhood dream.

She worked tirelessly and used a variety of online resources, including test series. In her first attempt in 2021, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, and became India's youngest IPS at the age of just 21. Thereafter, at the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and secured AIR 105 and finally became an IAS with self-study.

She continues to inspire other aspirants by posting content on social media, where she has garnered massive popularity and has more than 97,000 Instagram followers.